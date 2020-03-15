Sunday, March 15, 2020
     
Jaydev Unadkat announces engagement, Cheteshwar Pujara wishes teammate on finding 'love of his life'

Unadkat shared a picture with his fiancée Rinny on Twitter and Instagram with the caption, "6 hours, 2 meals & 1 shared mud cake later."

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 15, 2020 19:01 IST
Jaydev Unadkat announces engagement
Image Source : @JUNADKAT

Jaydev Unadkat announces engagement

Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat, who recently guided his team to a maiden Ranji Trophy haul and scripted an unforgettable campaign with record 67 wickets, announced his engagement on social media on Sunday. 

He shared a picture with his fiancée Rinny on Twitter and Instagram with the caption, "6 hours, 2 meals & 1 shared mud cake later."

Rinny too shared a picture of the couple and wrote,  "I'll know I've found a soulmate when my love exceeds that deep devotion that I feel for Cheese. Update: I've found love."

Unadkat's Saurashtra teammate Cheteshwar Pujara, who was present at the ceremony, congratulated the couple and warned Rinny that she will have to deal "with a lot of bromance."

 

"Welcome to the family Rinny. I am so glad that my brother @JUnadkat has found the love of his life. P:S -  You have to deal with a lot of bromance," Pujara tweeted.

Saurashtra on Friday beat Bengal to win their maiden Ranji Trophy final in Rajkot via a first-innings lead. Unadkat's tally of 67 wickets is now the second-highest number of wickets taken by a bowler in a single Ranji season. 

