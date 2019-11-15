IPL 2020: Evin Lewis released as Mumbai Indians announce complete squad

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Mumbai Indians have released eight players on deadline day ahead of the IPL auctions in December 2019.

Mumbai Indians have announced the final list of players who are released ahead of the auctions for 2020 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). After acquiring the services of Trent Boult from Delhi Capitals and Dhawan Kulkarni from Rajasthan Royals, the franchise traded Siddesh Lad to Kolkata Knight Riders early on the deadline day on Friday. Later in the evening, MI released seven players from their squad.

Yuvraj Singh, Evin Lewis, Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff, Barinder Sran, Ben Cutting and Pankaj Jaiswal will not be a part of the squad for Mumbai Indians for the 2020 season.

Yuvraj had announced retirement earlier this year and had already confirmed that he won't be playing in India's premier domestic T20 tournament. He lifted the IPL trophy in his final season with Mumbai Indians.

"Going into this December's auctions for the 2020 edition, Mumbai Indians now have the option of filling up slots for 5 domestic and 2 foreign players during the day-long event in Kolkata," MI said in a statement.

While MI traded out young leg-spinner Mayank Markande and batsman Siddhesh Lad to Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively, they additionally let go off six international and four Indian players.

Among those retained are skipper Rohit Sharma, all-rounders Hardik Pandya and his brother Krunal, spinner Rahul Chahar, wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

South African wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock and Malinga have also been retained.

Retained players: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Anmolpreet Singh, Jayant Yadav, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni (Traded in), Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, Sherfane Rutherford (Traded in), Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Trent Boult (Traded in).

Released players: Evin Lewis, Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff, Beuran Hendricks, Ben Cutting, Yuvraj Singh, Mayank Markande (Traded out), Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Pankaj Jaswal, Siddhesh Lad (Traded out), Alzarri Joseph.

