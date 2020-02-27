IPL 2020: Guwahati to host Rajasthan Royals's home games against Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders

Image Source : PTI Guwahati to host Rajasthan Royals's home games against DC and KKR

Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium will host two of Rajasthan Royals's home games in this year's Indian Premier League, it was confirmed on Thursday by the Board of Control for Cricket in India [BCCI].

After pondering over allowing games to be played in the North East amid tensions, the BCCI looks to have finally allowed Rajasthan its wish of hosting two of their home games in Guwahati.

The two games would be against Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders on April 5 and 9 respectively.

The Rajasthan-based franchise will begin their IPL 2020 campaign against Chennai Super Kings at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The franchise earlier decided to use the facilities at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium for a three-day camp that will help them get a hang of conditions in what will be their second home ground.

Speaking to IANS, sources in the know of development said that the RR boys will train from Thursday to Saturday in Guwahati with Robin Uthappa being one of the big names who will be a part of the training sessions which will be overseen by Head of Cricket Zubin Bharucha, batting coach Amol Muzumdar and fielding coach Dishant Yagnik.

"The boys will train from Thursday to Saturday with Uthappa definitely being a part of the camp. Some other big domestic names might be there, but it also depends on how they are placed with their Ranji Trophy teams which will be battling it out in the semi-finals. The whole idea is to get a hang of conditions because if we get the clearance from the court, it will be our second home ground," the source had said.

The BCCI release further said that the six afternoon games this year will be played at 4 p.m. while the evening games will have a scheduled start of 8 p.m.

(With inputs from IANS)