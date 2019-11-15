Friday, November 15, 2019
     
IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings release five players on deadline day

Chennai Super Kings have parted ways with five players from the previous season's squad on the deadline day for 2020 edition of the IPL.

New Delhi Published on: November 15, 2019 17:16 IST
Image Source : IPL

Chennai Super Kings have released five players from their previous year's squad for the upcoming 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The franchise posted a cryptic post on their social media account on Thursday which read, "Relea5ing tomorrow!", hinting that CSK would announce the list of players to leave the side ahead of the next season.

Earlier today, the franchise announced the names who will not be a part of the squad for the 2020 edition.

Chaitanya Bishnoi, Sam Billings, Dhruv Shorey, Mohit Sharma and David Willey are released by Chennai Super Kings on the deadline day of the IPL trade window.

CSK also provided the information on the amount of money they can spend in the upcoming auctions for the 2020 season.

While the franchise has Rs. 3.2 crore left in the purse after the 2019 auction, an additional amount of Rs. 8 crore has been added via the release of five players. With an infusion of Rs. 3 crore as an additional purse for the auction, CSK's total purse value stands at Rs. 14.6 crore.

