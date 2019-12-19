Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2020: Full squad of Rajasthan Royals

The mini-auction ahead of the Indian Premier League [IPL] 2020 is over and Rajasthan Royals have more or less plugged the holes that they would have liked to go into the auction table. The champions from the inaugural edition have managed to buy 11 players for a total of INR 14.15 crore on Thursday in Kolkata, where the auction took place for the first time.

RR shocked everyone by letting Ajinkya Rahane go to Delhi Capitals but they have managed to get Robin Uthappa as a replacement up for Jinx. And, with Steve Smith and Jos Buttler already there to shore up the top-order, Uthappa's purchase was a shrewd buy for the Royals.

Sanju Samson and Ben Stokes and their find of previous season Riyan Parag make up for a good batting order with a solid foreign core while Jofra Archer's presence down the order adds the extra firepower for the big runs.

In the bowling department, Archer, Stokes, Ankit Rajpoot, Varun Aaron and Shreyas Gopal had a good bowling unit on display. The Jaipur franchise further added Andrew Tye to shore up their bowling unit also bought back Oshane Thomas and Jaydev Unadkat for a cheaper price.

India's Under-19 star player Yashasvi Jaiswal was bought for whopping INR 2.4 Cr by Rajasthan Royals as a future prospect.

Before the auction, RR also appointed former Australia all-rounder Andrew Barry McDonald as their new head coach.

In IPL 2019, Rajasthan finished at the seventh spot after registering five wins and ending with 11 points at the end of the league stage.

PLAYERS RETAINED:

Steve Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Mahipal Lomror, Varun Aaron, Manan Vohra

PLAYERS TRADED:

Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Markande, Rahul Tewatia

PLAYERS RELEASED:

Ashton Turner, Oshane Thomas, Shubham Ranjane, Prashant Chopra, Ish Sodhi, Aryaman Birla, Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Tripathi, Stuart Binny, Liam Livingstone, Sudheshan Midhun.

PLAYERS BOUGHT:

Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Oshane Thomas, Tom Curran, Andrew Tye, Robin Uthappa, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat (wk), Anirudha Joshi

FULL SQUAD:

Steve Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Mahipal Lomror, Varun Aaron, Manan Vohra, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Oshane Thomas, Tom Curran, Andrew Tye, Robin Uthappa, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat (wk), Anirudha Joshi, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Markande, Rahul Tewatia