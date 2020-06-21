'Yoga se hi hoga': Sehwag, Harbhajan take part in International Yoga Day celebrations

Image Source : TWITTER/HARBHAJAN_SINGH Sehwag, Harbhajan and Kaif were among the cricketers who took part in the 2020 International Yoga Day celebrations.

The world is celebrating 6th International Yoga Day on June 21 and many Indian cricketers took to Twitter to urge the people to take up Yoga. The theme for the 6th edition of the International Yoga Day is "Yoga For Health - Yoga at Home."

Former Indian cricketers Virender Sehwag and Mohammad Kaif, as well as veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh posted photos and videos where they can be seen indulging in various Yoga postures.

Sehwag posted a video where he can be seen duck-walking. Staying true to his humour, the former Indian opener wrote, "Thoda waqt bhale lagega, but Yoga Se Hi Hoga ! #InternationalYogaDay."

Thoda waqt bhale lagega, but Yoga Se Hi Hoga !#InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/g3Yc2Z7NyC — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 21, 2020

Harbhajan, meanwhile, shared a picture of him doing Yoga with his family. "Yoga is life Folded hands @Geeta_Basra @yogrishiramdev @PypAyurved @Ach_Balkrishna," wrote the Indian spinner.

Former Indian batsman Mohammad Kaif also took to Twitter to spread awareness on the benefits of Yoga. "Fall in love with taking care of yourself. Mind. Body. Spirit. #InternationalYogaDay," wrote Kaif, sharing pictures where he can be seen doing different 'asanas'. (ALSO READ: Harbhajan names India's greatest match-winner)

Fall in love with taking care of yourself. Mind. Body. Spirit#InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/UkkXGX5wTv — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 21, 2020

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed the nation on the occasion. "International Day of Yoga gives a message of universal brotherhood. Yoga gives mental peace, helps in bringing positivity. Yoga enhances our quest for a healthier planet," said the Prime Minister.

"It has emerged as a force for unity and deepens the bonds of humanity. It does not discriminate, it goes beyond race, colour, gender, faith and descent. If we can fine tune our chords of health and hope, the day is not far away when world will witness the success of healthy and happy humanity. Yoga can definitely help us make this happen."

