India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli wins hearts after tricky Day 1 of Jamaica Test. Watch

Image Source : BCCI Virat Kohli wins hearts after tricky Day 1 of Jamaica Test. Watch

Virat Kohli is the like 'The Rock' of world cricket right now. He is not only an engaging figure inside the field but off it, he is as humble and loved. During the peak of his career, Dwayne Johnson was termed as the 'People's Champion' and as Kohli continues to surge ahead in his career, he is touching that territory.

On Friday, after a gruelling day of cricket, where he and his side were made to toil for every run that was scored, Kohli made sure to come out and spend some time with his fans.

The Indian captain, who scored a watchful 76 off 163 balls to steady the ship for India following to early wickets, came out after stumps and signed autographs and took some pictures with the fans, who were eagerly waiting at the Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica.

In a video posted by BCCI on twitter, Kohli was seen graciously signing autographs while grooving to some music with his headphones on.

Kohli looked in a happy space and the mood could well be because of the visitors' position after the end of the first day's play in Jamaica. India ended the day in a strong position with 264 on the board and five wickets in hand. Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant were not out on 42 and 27 each respectively and looked solid on a tricky green track in Jamaica.

While the score might not be that telling, according to Mayank Agarwal, who himself scored a fighting 55 off 127 balls, it is a pretty good position to be in.

"We are in a great position. To have just lost five wickets on a track like that was a good effort from our side," Mayank said at the post-match press conference.

"[Conditions were] challenging. I thought the first session - the ball was doing a bit. Kemar Roach and Holder bowled great areas. It wasn't easy - there was a lot of moisture and the ball was doing a bit."

"I can say it got a little better to bat on after the first session - the wicket got a lot harder as the sun beat down - the wicket lost some of its moisture. It just kept getting a little better to bat on, but I think credit must be given to the West Indian bowlers, especially Roach and Holder - they kept coming and kept coming and kept bowling tight lines," he added.

However, India will again have to restart on day two with Vihari and Pant and they would hope that the two fire and take the visitors to a good first innings total.