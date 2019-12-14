Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shardul Thakur replaces injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar for West Indies ODIs

Shardul Thakur has been called in to the Indian squad for the three-match ODI series as a replacement for Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is out with a groin injury.

Shardul Thakur has been named as a replacement for Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, starting on Sunday in Chennai. Bhuvneshwar, who was a part of the three-match T20I series, has been ruled out with a groin injury.

"Bhuvneshwar complained of pain in his right groin after the final T20I in Mumbai on Wednesday," the Board of Control for Cricket in India stated in a release on Saturday (December 14). "He underwent an ultrasound scan conducted by a specialist and the BCCI medical team found that his sportsman's hernia symptoms have resurfaced. A specialist opinion will now be sought, and his management plan will be decided accordingly."

Shardul has so far played five ODIs for India with his last coming in September 2018 against Hong Kong in the Asia Cup. The Mumbai pacer has six wickets to his name at an average of 36.33.

Deepak Chahar and Mohammed Shami are the other two frontline pacers in the Indian squad for the ODI serie.

Squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur