Easy to switch formats if game-plan is clear: Mayank Agarwal on transition between red and white-ball cricket

Image Source : BCCI GRAB Mayank Agarwal makes his debut on Chahal TV

Since making his Test debut last December in Australia, Mayank Agarwal has only been impressive each time he walked in with the bat in red-ball cricket and has ended 2019 season as one of the top-run-getters in the format. In a short span, the opener has also managed to emulate his performance in white-ball cricket as well, scoring some big runs in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy following his India series against Bangladesh. In the following month, Mayank returned to red-ball cricket as he opened for Karnataka in Ranji Trophy. And on Thursday, he was announced as the replacement for injured Shikhar Dhawan in India's three-game ODI series against West Indies.

In awe of Mayank's ability to adapt himself quickly to the two varieties of the cricket ball, Yuzvendra Chahal, on Chahal TV, asks him the secret behind his success in the two formats. Mayank said that if the game plan is clear then the switch between formats is easy.

"The more I play like this, the better it is for me as a cricketer because I rather play cricket than not play cricket. When it comes to mindset (switching formats), the basics remain the same. It's easy to switch formats if your game-plan is clear and your understanding of the game is clear," Agarwal said on his debut on Chahal TV.

"Regardless of wherever I play, I always think about how I can become an asset to my team and how I can contribute to the team. Even if I don't score runs with the bat, I think about contributing on the field, bringing in more energy on the field."

In six home Tests he played across the two series -- against South Africa and Bangladesh -- Mayank returned with scores of 215, 108, 10, 243 and 14. He was also part of India's maiden pink-ball Test in Kolkata last month.

"I want to win each and every match, each and every tournament. When you come in with that attitude, your mindset will be good. There's no guarantee that you'll get the results 100 percent but you will be giving yourselves a good chance to perform," Mayank Agarwal said.