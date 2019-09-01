India vs West Indies: Ishant Sharma surpasses Kapil Dev for huge feat in Tests

Image Source : AP As Ishant Sharma took his first wicket in the ongoing Test against West Indies on Day 3, he surpassed former Indian captain Kapil Dev for a big feat.

India’s veteran fast bowler Ishant Sharma surpassed former captain Kapil Dev to become the second-highest wicket-taker from the country in terms of wickets outside Asia.

Both, Ishant and Kapil were tied at 155 wickets in 45 wickets before the beginning of the second Test. Ishant Sharma dismissed Jahmar Hamilton to go past the legendary Indian all-rounder. He now remains behind only Anil Kumble, who has taken 200 wickets outside Asia in 50 matches.

Ishant Sharma was the star of the first innings of the first Test between India and West Indies, where he took a five-wicket haul to put India in a strong position. In the second innings, the pacer aided Bumrah impressively as he scalped three wickets.

Ishant also became the most successful Indian fast bowler outside Asia with the feat.

On Day 2 of the ongoing second Test between India and West Indies, Jasprit Bumrah stole the show with a brilliant five-wicket haul, which also included a hat-trick. He became the third Indian bowler after Harbhajan Singh (2001, vs Australia) and Irfan Pathan (2006, vs Pakistan) to take a hat-trick in Test matches.

India bowled out West Indies on 117 runs on Day 3 to take a 299-run lead in the first innings.

The visitors registered a comprehensive victory in the first Test at Antigua, where they beat the hosts by 318 runs. It was India's highest victory in an away game in its history, and fourth-highest overall. While Ishant took a five-wicket haul in the first innings, Jasprit Bumrah followed his pace compatriot in the second.