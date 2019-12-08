IND vs WI, 2nd T20I: Virat Kohli stands 25 runs away from becoming first Indian to 1000 runs at home

Image Source : BCCI Virat Kohli en route to his unbeaten 94 against West Indies in the first T20I in Hyderabad

Indian skipper Virat Kohli stands 25 runs away from scripting yet another massive record in world cricket. It was only on Friday that the 31-year-old had stamped his authority with an unbeaten 94, his personal best in T20Is, against West Indies in the first game of the three-match series in Hyderabad to helps the hosts successfully complete their highest run chase. Now with the second T20I of the series lined up on Sunday (December 8), Kohli eyes yet another record.

Kohli requires 25 runs more to amass 1000 runs at home in the shortest format of the game. He presently has 975 runs in 27 innings at 51.31 an average. If he scores 25 or more on Sunday, Kohli will become the first Indian to amass 1000 runs at home in the format. Rohit Sharma stands second with 842 runs in 34 matches. Overall, he will become the third cricketer after New Zealand's Martin Guptill and Colin Munro to reach to the milestone. Also, if Kohli can achieve the feat on Sunday, he will become the fastest cricketer to 1000 T20I runs at home. Guptill and Munro both reached the mark in their 31st innings.

Talking about the series, the win on Sunday, where India chased 208 with eights balls to spare, helped the Men in Blue go 1-0 up in the series. Kohli's men will now aim for a series wrap on Sunday and thereby extend their unbeaten streak to six series against West Indies. The win will also help them script their eighth consecutive win against the Caribbean nation - equalling their winning best streak against an opposition in T20Is.