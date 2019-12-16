India vs West Indies: Spinners record worst bowling performance in India in first ODI

Image Source : BCCI.TV Spinners failed to take a single wicket in the first ODI at Chennai in 198 deliveries, which is a new record in India.

West Indies cruised to victory in the first ODI of the three-match series against India by 8 wickets. Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope scored splendid tons as visitors secured a comprehensive win to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

It was an underwhelming performance by the host side who would draw respite with a pressure-releasing knock from Rishabh Pant, who has been under severe criticism over the past few months due to low scores. The young wicketkeeper-batsman scored 71, while Shreyas Iyer scored 70 to guide India to a competitive score.

The first ODI in Chennai also saw an unwanted record for spinners. The spinners collectively bowled 33 overs (198 deliveries) throughout the match (11 overs from West Indies bowlers - Roston Chase and Hayden Walsh Jr; 21 overs from Indian bowlers - Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and Kedar Jadhav) but failed to take a single wicket.

It is the worst performance by the spinners in an ODI in India. The previous record stood at 175 deliveries, which was made during the ODI between India and Australia in 2001 in Pune.

Deepak Chahar and Mohammed Shami took the only two wickets of the West Indies innings in the game.