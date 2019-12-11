Very happy that it came off: Man of the Match KL Rahul reflects on 91-run innings

Image Source : AP KL Rahul slammed 91 off 56 deliveries and was adjudged Man of the Match in the third T20I against West Indies in Mumbai.

KL Rahul had been at his aggressive best in the series against West Indies, and justifiably won the man of the match award in the third and final T20I at the Wankhede Stadium. The 27-year-old batsman, who opened the innings alongside Rohit Sharma in the absence of injured first-choice opener Shikhar Dhawan, had impressive outings in the series and now poses a genuine threat to the Delhi batsman for his spot.

Rahul scored 91 off 56 deliveries in the final game of the series in Mumbai as India cruised to a 67-run victory, winning the series 2-1.

In the post-match presentation, the Karnataka batsman talked to Sanjay Manjrekar, where he opened up on India's troubles batting first and his innings.

"Both of them (Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma) were in destructive mood today. Happy that we won the series and every game is important for us leading up to the T20 World Cup," Rahul said.

"It's obvious that our batting first record hasn't been that great. Today was a great opportunity and very happy that it came off. This will give a lot of confidence and now we know what to do batting first," the batsman added.

Rahul had been going through a rough patch and was eventually ruled out of India's limited-overs series at home against South Africa. He made a return to the side in the three-match series against Bangladesh, but barring a 52 in the final T20I, he failed to impress with his performances.

However, KL Rahul found himself at home as he opened the batting, registering scores of 62, 11 and 91 in the series against West Indies. He said that it's easy for him to get his flow once he's set.

"Such games will be important and a learning lesson for us before the World Cup. Like any other format, once you are set, you want to carry on and know what shots to play on. T20s has been kind and I try to do my best and give the results for the team," Rahul said.

India will return to action in the three-match ODI series against West Indies, which begins on December 15.