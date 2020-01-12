Ready to accept reponsibility for team's performance: Lasith Malinga ready to quit after T20 debacle in India

Image Source : AP Lasith Malinga reacts during India vs Sri Lanka third T20I in Pune

Veteran pacer Lasith Malinga on Sunday said that he is ready to take on responsibility for team's poor show in the recently-concluded T20I series against India this month and subsequently step down from his position. Sri Lanka lost the series 2-0 in India and the skipper felt that the visitors were not just good enough to trouble the formidable Men in Blue.

After the first match was abandoned, Sri Lanka lost the Indore clash despite a good show from the batters and suffered a defeat in the third game as well when the batters failed to chase 170 runs.

“We don’t have that,” Malinga said while explaining that it was unjust to expect the Lankans to have an impact on the Indians given that they were just ranked ninth when he took over the captaincy.

But he is ready to take the responsibility for the loss. “I am ready any time. I am ready to quit,” he said.

Malinga had led the nation in World T20 2014 and remained their skipper until 2016. He subsequently lost his spot before making a surprise return to the team as their leader in late 2018.