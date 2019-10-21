India vs South Africa 3rd Test: Fan breaches security cordon to touch Quinton de Kock's feet

Image Source : TWITTER Quinton de Kock in 3rd Test against India in Ranchi

Fans breaching the security barrier to enter the playing field has become the latest trend in India.

On Saturday, a person managed to break the security cordon and touch the feet of South Africa wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock during the ongoing third Test at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Stadium.

After touching de Kock's feet, the fan also hugged him before security guards chased and escorted him off the field. However, the fan left his slipper behind which de Kock grabbed and threw off the field.

A video of the entire incident has gone viral on social media.

Earlier during the first Test in Visakhapatnam, a fan had entered the field and shook hands with India skipper Virat Kohli.

During the second Test in Pune, a similar incident was witnessed when a fan dodged the security personnel and made his way into the playing area.

The fan rushed to Rohit Sharma, who was standing at slips, and touched his feet