In numbers: India reach record 7th final in U19 World Cup, Yashasvi Jaiswal's prolific run-scoring continues

For no moment in the entire chase to 173 did India look uncomfortable. The pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Divyansh Saxena did start slow against Pakistan on Sunday managing only two boundaries in the first 10 overs. Yet, even in their defence, they looked steady, composed and only took off once the spinners became regular in the attack. Pakistan skipper Rohail Nazir, who earlier in the day managed a gritty 62, threw everything in his arsenal to trouble the two batters at the crease. But the openers remained confident and steady guided India towards an emphatic 10-wicket win. Jaiswal scored his century, while Saxena managed his fifty as India chased down 173 with 14.4 overs to spare.

7 is the number of times India have now reached a U19 World Cup final. They are followed Pakistan and Australia who have both made six appearances in the summit clash. Moreover, India have reached the final for the third consecutive time, winning one and losing the other.

11th consecutive win for India in U19 World Cup ties, equalling their own previous record. It was also their sixth consecutive win in World Cup semifinal and their 16th win in 17 matches since U19 World Cup in 2016. It was also their 10th consecutive win while chasing

10th consecutive win for India while chasing at a U19 World Cup, a streak that started way back in 2010. England was the last team to defeat India while chasing. This was also the 11th time that India had bowled out their opposition in a U19 World Cup game, a streak that began from the previous edition. They surpassed their previous record of 10 (2006 to 2008).

1 India are the only team to win by a margin of 10 wickets in U19 World Cup knockout matches.

176* is now the highest partnership for any wicket in an India versus Pakistan game in U19 World Cup, surpassing the previous best of 119 by Sarfaraz Khan and Sanju Samson for the fifth wicket in 2014. Overall, it is the third-highest in the tournament history for India after 183 Manvinder Bisla and P Patel in 2002 and 180 by Manjot Kalra and Prithvi Shaw in 2018.

392 is the total runs Jaiswal and Saxena have pulled off in their opening partnership with scores of 66, 115*, 35 and 176*. It is the fourth-highest for any wicket for India in U19 World Cups. All the top-four highest partnerships for India are by the openers.

105* scored by Jaiswal is now the highest score by an Indian against Pakistan in U19 World Cups, surpassing Shubman Gill's 102* in 2018. He also became the fourth batsman to score a century in U19 World Cup semifinal after four other Indians - Cheteshwar Pujara (129*), RS Ricky (108), and Gill. The century was also the first for India in the ongoing tournament.

312 is the total runs Jaiswal has amassed in this tournament with scores of 59, 29*, 57*, 62, 105*. Going past Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Samson en route to his last score, Jaiswal has now become the sixth-highest run-getter in a U19 World Cup edition.

1298 runs have been amassed by Jaiswal in his U19 ODI career and is now the second-highest run-getter for India after Tanmay Srivastava (1316). Well, Jaiswal might just break that barrier in the final!