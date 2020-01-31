India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I: Super Over Highlights from Wellington

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The fourth T20I of the five-match series saw another Super Over, where India cruised to victory to lead the series 4-0.

New Zealand and Super Overs - the ridiculous love story between the two continued on Friday when the fourth T20I also ended in a tie in Wellington.

The storyline was almost similar to the one in the third match of the series, where New Zealand dominated the run-chase and looked set to seal the match. In the 3rd T20I, New Zealand needed three to win from five deliveries when Mohammed Shami forced a Super Over with brilliant variations to deceive the Kiwi batsmen.

Here, it was a mix of the two as the New Zealand batsmen couldn't sustain the pressure of the final over. Ross Taylor was dismissed on the first ball, a set Tim Seifert was run-out on the third ball of the match, Daryl Mitchell was caught at mid-off, and with two to win on the final delivery, Mitchell Santner was dismissed run-out.

The Kiwis faced a heartbreaking loss in the third T20I - courtesy Rohit Sharma's two sixes in the last two deliveries of the Super Over, and the result didn't change in the fourth T20I as well.

Jasprit Bumrah, who had a comparatively better outing in the fourth T20I, held New Zealand to 12 runs in the Super Over, despite Seifert being dropped twice in the first three deliveries.

The Indian pacer conceded two runs on the first ball before Seifert opened his arms to dispatch the ball towards the long-off boundary on the second delivery. However, wicketkeeper KL Rahul dropped Seifert which allowed the batsman to run two. He was finally dismissed on the fourth delivery, but Munro continued from where Seifert left, as he smacked the fifth ball for a four towards backward point.

Confusion prevailed on the final delivery as Navdeep Saini seemingly caught Munro at short-fine leg, but replays showed that the ball had bumped.

The Indian run-chase was led by KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, and it was a masterclass from the former as he dispatched Tim Southee for a six and a four in the first two deliveries. However, Southee came back strongly as he dismissed Rahul with a short-pitched delivery. With an intent to pull towards the midwicket, Rahul smacked the ball hard but was caught by Scott Kuggeleijn.

Interestingly, Sanju Samson was sent in to bat, but it was the Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who finished the run-chase with a four over midwicket.