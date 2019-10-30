Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Six Indian players who have played day-night matches with pink ball

Day-night Tests are a first in India and there is a sense of excitement around it as the Sourav Ganguly-led Board of Control for Cricket in India [BCCI] looks to revive the longest format of the game in India.

The first-ever Test day-night in India will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens from November 22-26 and the pink SG ball will be used to conduct the game.

The affair will be a first for both India and Bangladesh and Eden Gardens will become the 8th venue to host a pink-ball international Test match. Adelaide Oval in Adelaide was the first venue to host a day-night Test, which was played between Australia and New Zealand.

The pink ball in general swings more and normally a green top is used to keep the ball from getting dirtier. Therefore, it's a tad harder for batsmen under the lights but, if you are thinking it will be alien conditions for India, fret not.

The 2016/17 Duleep Trophy was played under the lights with the pink-ball and four of India's current squad players were a part of the tournament while Mohammed Shami represented Mohun Bagan in the CAB Super League final at the Eden Gardens.

Here are the six players who have already played the pink-ball or used it in day-night first-class games.

MAYANK AGARWAL

India's trusted and solid opener Mayank Agarwal stood out in the Duleep Trophy and returned as the second-highest run-getter in the tournament under the floodlights.

Playing for India Blue, who eventually won the tournament, Mayank registered a mammoth 420 runs at an average of 84 from 3 matches. The Karnataka batter scored one century and four fifties as India Blue dominated the series.

Mayank's highest score was 161 and he hit 51 fours and two sixes.

CHETESHWAR PUJARA

Cheteshwar Pujara was also a part of the India Blue team and he ended as the highest run-getter of the tournament courtesy of a double century.

Pujara slammed 256 not out against India Red in the final following a 166 against India Green in the match prior to it.

The Saurasthra batter accumulated 453 runs from two matches at an average of 226.50 and scored two centuries under the challenging conditions.

ROHIT SHARMA

Rohit Sharma was also a part of the tournament and played the final for India Blue, which they won by 355 runs.

The Mumbaikar scored 62 runs from two innings with scores of 30 an 32* respectively.

KULDEEP YADAV

Kuldeep Yadav starred with the ball for India Red despite them losing in the final to a much stronger India Blue side.

The left-arm wrist spinner returned with 17 wickets from 3 matches at an average of 27.88 and was the pick of the bowlers for his side.

His best figures were 6/88 against India Green with best match figures of 9/120.

RAVINDRA JADEJA

Much like Rohit, Jadeja played just the final of the tournament and still managed to leave an impact with a 10-wicket haul in the game.

The Surashtra all-rounder picked up 10 wickets in the game representing India Blue and starred in the second innings with a 5/76 as the Blues won the game.

He picked up a total of 10 wickets at an average of 17.10 and two five-wicket hauls with the first coming in the first innings of the same match.

MOHAMMED SHAMI

Shami was not a part of any of the Duleep Trophy sides but hr is the only player to have played with the pink ball at the Eden Gardens.

The right-arm pacer picked up a five-wicket haul for Mohun Bagan agaianst Bhowanipore Club in 2016 and ended with seven wickets in the game.

However, there is one more player, who was a part of the Duleep Trophy squads but didn't get a single game for India Blue -- Hanuma Vihari.