Saturday, November 16, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli fan breaches security during 3rd day

India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli fan breaches security during 3rd day

A Virat Kohli fan entered the field during the 3rd day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh.

PTI PTI
Indore Published on: November 16, 2019 18:37 IST
virat kohli fan
Image Source : PTI

A Virat Kohli fan entered the field during the 3rd day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh.

A 22-year-old man, who said he was a big fan of Virat Kohli, broke through the security cordon and walked onto the ground during the India-Bangladesh Test at Holkar Stadium here on Saturday.

Suraj Bisht, who said he was native of Uttarakhand and works as a cook here, wanted to meet the Indian cricket captain.

Security personnel stopped him and he was detained, a police officer said.

India Tv - virat kohli

Image Source : AP

Fan breaches security.

He was wearing a T-shirt with Kohli's name printed on it, had a tattoo of Kohli's name on his arm, and `VK' was written on his face.

His identity was being verified and appropriate action would be taken thereafter, the police officer said.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryVirat Kohli must be fast becoming India's best ever skipper: Michael Vaughan Next StoryIND vs BAN: Team India extend stay in Indore to train under lights ahead of pink-ball Test  