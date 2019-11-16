India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli fan breaches security during 3rd day

Image Source : PTI A Virat Kohli fan entered the field during the 3rd day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh.

A 22-year-old man, who said he was a big fan of Virat Kohli, broke through the security cordon and walked onto the ground during the India-Bangladesh Test at Holkar Stadium here on Saturday.

Suraj Bisht, who said he was native of Uttarakhand and works as a cook here, wanted to meet the Indian cricket captain.

Security personnel stopped him and he was detained, a police officer said.

He was wearing a T-shirt with Kohli's name printed on it, had a tattoo of Kohli's name on his arm, and `VK' was written on his face.

His identity was being verified and appropriate action would be taken thereafter, the police officer said.