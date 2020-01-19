3rd ODI: Steve Smith slams first ton in three years; 9th overall

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Steve Smith continued on his good run as he scored his ninth ODI century during the third and final game of the series in Bengaluru.

Steve Smith, once again proved the world that why he is one of the most dependable Australian batsmen with a majestic century against India in the third ODI in Bengaluru. Smith took 117 balls to reach his 9th hundred in One Day Internationals.

Smith came to bat in the 4th over after David Warner was dismissed early in the game. Like in the previous game, Mohammed Shami dismissed David Warner on 3. However, in the eighth over, Smith was involved in a rather ugly run-out with captain Aaron Finch, with the latter being dismissed on 19. Smith was largely at fault for the dismissal, and Finch justifiably left the crease fuming at his partner. However, the Aussie 30-year-old showed no signs of being under pressure as he slammed the ball through the cover boundary on the very next ball after the dismissal.

Smith, then, built his innings alongside Marnus Labuschagne, largely opting to rotate the strike. The duo added 127 runs for the third wicket.

Smith continued to frustrate the bowlers from one end, and during the course of the innings, also became the third-fastest Australian batsman to score 4000 runs in ODIs. He surpassed Mathew Hayden to achieve the feat.

The Australian batsman held one end as wickets fell in succession - the Aussie management sent Mitchell Starc at number five, but the move failed as he lasted merely three deliveries.

In the 44th over of the innings, Smith reached his ninth ODI century. Smith hit 11 fours during the innings.

Smith had an underwhelming record on Indian soil prior to the current series, as he had scored only 170 runs in 11 innings. In this series alone, Smith has scored 198 runs (and counting.)

Earlier, Australia had won the toss and opted to bat in the series decider. Smith top-scored in the second ODI for Australia (98) but failed to guide the side to victory, as the visitors fell short by 36 runs.