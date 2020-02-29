IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: Tom Latham grabs a stunner to dismiss Prithvi Shaw in Christchurch | Watch

New Zealand's Tom Latham, centre, is congratulated by teammates after taking catch to dismiss India's Prithvi Shaw during play on day one of the second cricket test between New Zealand and India at Hagley Oval in Christchurch

New Zealand cricketer Tom Latham grabbed a stunner on Saturday morning as he completed the dismissal of Prithvi Shaw on the first morning of the second Test between India and New Zealand at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Shaw looked flamboyant with his strokeplay owing to the improved footwork he displayed as brought up his second Test fifty en route to a 64-ball 54. But his aggressive knock, that provided India with a promising start after the early dismissal of Mayank Agarwal, was cut short by an impressive catch by Latham at second slip.

Chasing the fuller and wide delivery from Kyle Jamieson, Prithvi edged the ball as Latham leapt high to grab the ball from thin air and provided New Zealand with a much-needed breakthrough before lunch.

Watch the video here...

How about this grab from Latham! pic.twitter.com/3XGwk0vuU8 — Canterbury Cricket (@CanterburyCrick) February 29, 2020

Put in to bat on a green-top, Indian batsmen, especially Shaw, got value for his shots as his 54 off 64 balls had eight fours and a hooked-six off Neil Wagner.

A rush of blood just after reaching his half-century brought about his downfall. Shaw lunged into a drive to an over-pitched delivery from Kyle Jamieson (1/18) and Tom Latham at second slip plucked a one-handed stunner from thin air.

Cheteshwar Pujara (15) and skipper Virat Kohli (3) went into lunch as a run-rate of 3.69 in 23 overs was an indicator of changed mind-set that every player and coach Ravi Shastri spoke about.

Mayank (7) wasted a DRS as he was plumb in-front to an incoming delivery from Trent Boult (1/19).

The 50-run stand between Shaw and Pujara was dominated by the talented Mumbaikar, who hit some delightful drives off Tim Southee and Colin de Grandhomme’s bowling.

The bounce and carry made it easier to hit on the rise and Shaw’s improved footwork saw him drive elegantly through the covers.

There were square drives and a few on-drives while he also played and missed a few. He did live dangerously but more importantly had the scoreboard ticking even as Pujara was stuck at the other end.

Wagner wasn't used much with the semi-new kookaburra ball and it was his bouncer that Shaw hooked well enough to evade a 6 feet 8 inch Jamieson for maximum.

