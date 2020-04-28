If IPL and World T20 get cancelled, you might not see MS Dhoni play for India again: Aakash Chopra

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES MS Dhoni after his dismissal in World Cup 2019 semifinal against New Zealand

Cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra reckons that if the coronavirus pandemic leads to cancellation of the 13th season of IPL and World T20 in October in Australia, fans might not get to see MS Dhoni play for India again for he will turn a year older.

Chopra feels that if Dhoni wants to play for the Indian team again and if the team management also wants the same, it will happen.

"See, if the team wants him to play, all that will happen. But if the IPL doesn't take place this year, the T20 World Cup doesn't happen this year, of course he will be a year older and with him out of the cricket for more than 18 months, you can assume that you might not see him play again for India," he told IANS.

He also said that he believes it's a huge misconception people had that Dhoni's comeback into the Indian team would be based on his performance in the IPL.

"It's a huge misconception that Dhoni's comeback to the Indian team was dependent on his performance in the IPL," Chopra said.

"If that is how we will view Dhoni as a player and his career and what he has achieved as a player, then I think we are just knocking at the wrong door because it's not right."

The former India batsman, however, said that looking at the present scenario, organising the T20 World Cup looks "difficult" in October-November which in turn can open a window for the 13th IPL edition and the tournament can be held even behind closed doors.

"It's still a long shot because we don't know how the world is going to operate. This COVID-19 pandemic is a developing story. For a tournament like the IPL, you have to ensure players' safety. It's being contemplated to have the IPL behind closed doors and I think it's better to have the tournament with empty stands rather than not having the tournament at all.

"To be honest, the T20 World Cup looks very, very difficult because Australia has already put a travel ban till September. The T20 World Cup is slated to be played in October. So, October-November might just turn out to be the window to open up suddenly because moving the entire world to one place and then playing the tournament is a lot tougher than playing, say the IPL, in one country where most of the players are Indians and only a handful of players have to fly in. From a commentator and a cricket lover's point of view, I would want the IPL to happen," he added.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage