ICC Test Rankings: Mohammed Shami breaks into top-10, Mayank Agarwal moves to 11th

Following an impressive performance in the first Test against Bangladesh, the Indian bowlers were rewarded in the ICC Test Rankings. Six bowlers from the country are in the top-25 of the world in the latest rankings released by the ICC on their website. In addition, Mohammed Shami, who was the star of the second innings as India cruised to an innings-and-130-run win, broke into top-10.

Shami's 790 rating points are the third best for an India pace bowler with only Kapil Dev (877) and Jasprit Bumrah (832) having recorded more points.

While Jasprit Bumrah, who is currently out with injury, stayed at fourth, Mohammed Shami has climbed up to 15 positions to the seventh spot in the rankings.

Ravichandran Ashwin, who took three wickets in the second innings in the Indore Test, stays at 10th. Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav have too, jumped to 20th and 22nd position respectively.

Ravindra Jadeja, who remained wicketless in the game, has dropped to 16th. However, he was rewarded in the batsmen's rankings after an important unbeaten 60 in the first innings, which steered India to 493/6.

Among batsmen, while Virat Kohli stays second, Mayank Agarwal has made jumped seven spots to 11th position after a double-ton in India's only innings. Only seven batsmen have scored more runs than Agarwal in their first eight Tests -- Don Bradman (1210), Everton Weekes (968), Sunil Gavaskar (938), Mark Taylor (906), George Headley (904), Frank Worrell (890) and Herbert Sutcliffe (872).

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, meanwhile, remain fourth and fifth respectively.

Ravichandran Ashwin has also climbed to fourth position in the all-rounders' rankings, swapping places with South Africa's Vernon Philander.

Meanwhile, India strengthened their position in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) standings by reaching 300 points. They are yet to concede a point, having gained a full 120 points each in their three-Test home series against South Africa and two-Test series in the West Indies.