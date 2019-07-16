Image Source : GETTY IMAGES ICC refuses to comment on 2019 World Cup final overthrow controversy

The International Cricket Council (ICC) have refused to be drawn into the commotion surrounding the overthrow rule, which incorrectly awarded England an extra run in the finals of the 2019 World Cup final against New Zealand. Due to the incident, a major controversy has broken out and the ICC has refused to comment on the matter.

"The umpires take decisions on the field with their interpretation of the rules and we don't comment on any decisions as a matter of policy," an ICC spokesperson was quoted as saying by forxsports.com.au.

England scored six runs from the third last ball of the 242-run chase, when a throw from Martin Guptill which ricochet off a diving Ben Stokes' bat to the boundary.

The overthrow eventually helped England tie the match, which led to a super over, which was also tied, but England were handed the trophy on boundary countback.

However, it is learnt that under Law 19.8, extra runs are only awarded if the batsman have crossed when the ball is thrown, which was certainly not the case in the final.

Renowned former umpire Simon Taufel, who is a five-time winner of the ICC's Umpire of the Year award, stated that the on-field umpires made a 'clear mistake' when they awarded England six runs instead of five.

Despite the furore around, England are World Cup winners.