I tell Murali Vijay he is like my wife, we have arguments but they get sorted quickly: Shikhar Dhawan

Image Source : PTI Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan on Monday said that he is looking forward to meeting his batting partner Murali Vijay and having a good laugh with him, before admitted that he enjoys batting alongside him.

Dhawan, speaking to R Ashwin in the latest episode of Reminisce with Ash on Instagram, said that at times they do have arguments over running between the wickets but they get sorted immediately.

"He is a lovely character both on and off the field. I know him very closely. He is a beautiful soul. For everything, he is a bit like 'not like this, not like that'. I am a 'bindaas' character," Dhawan said.

"I tell him 'you're like my wife'. Sometimes, when we don't take a run, we have an argument but it gets sorted soon. And it's very difficult to understand him. You need to have a calm mind and patience to understand him.

"But he is a lovely chap. I love opening with him. We have done very well for the country. We are still very good friends. Of course, I look forward to spending time with him and having a good laugh with him.

"Sometimes, when he says something, I don't understand. But after 1-2 years, when I recall what he said, I understand it then."

Notably, the pair have opened together in 41 Test innings scoring 1748 runs ar 43.70 with three-century stands. They are the third-highest Indian opening pair in Tests after Gautam Gambhir-Virender Sehwag and C Chauhan-Sunil Gavaskar. Their most notable partnership came in Dhawan's Test debut where the pair stitched a massive 289-run partnership in Mohali against Australia in 2013.

They last played together in the tour of England in 2018 where they managed partnerships of 50 and 19 in Birmingham. Following the poor run of form in overseas Tests, both were axed. While Vijay continues to look for a return to the only format he plays for India, Dhawan is still part of India's World T20 plans.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage