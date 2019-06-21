Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Heather Knight excited as women's cricket gets nominated for Commonwealth Games 2022

With women's cricket being nominated by the Commonwealth Games Federation to be a part of Birmingham Games in 2022, England skipper Heather Knight has welcomed the move even as it waits to be ratified by Commonwealth Games Federation members.

Speaking on the nomination, Heather told ICC that it was a brilliant news and while cricketers speak about showpiece events like the World Cup, she loved watching the Olympics and Commonwealth Games to track the journey of athletes.

"I am in the England camp as we get ready to face the West Indies on Friday and a lot of the talk has surrounded the news that women's cricket is one step nearer to being included in the 2022 Commonwealth Games. It is brilliant news. I knew the ICC and ECB had pushed for it to be included and it has all clicked into place perfectly. Birmingham is the ideal place to hold it too, it's a city that loves its cricket and will really get behind the team.

"As cricketers, you never really think about the Commonwealth Games, it is all about the Ashes and World Cups. But I used to love watching the Olympics and Commonwealth Games as a kid, following the stories and the athletes representing their country and winning golds. Hopefully this will take women's cricket to a new audience, to other countries who never really saw it as a priority and increase its funding. Hopefully, I will still be playing in 2022 too!" she said.

Heather added that it would be a unique experience. "All the girls would love to be a part of it, it is a little bit different and unique. Everyone relates to the Commonwealth Games and representing England makes me very proud so to do so there would be special. If you look at what the Commonwealth gold did for English netball after last year you can see what an amazing impact it could have on women's cricket in this country," she pointed