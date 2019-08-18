Head Coach candidate asked about solving 'fight' between Virat and Rohit: Report

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES If the report is to be believed, a head coach candidate for Team India was asked on how would he solve the alleged rift between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

The Cricket Advisory Committee announced their decision to award a second stint to Ravi Shastri for the position of Team India's head coach. Shastri was selected among other renowned candidates like Mike Hesson and Tom Moody, among others.

A report by Mid-day has now revealed that one of the candidates selected for the interview on Friday was asked about solving the alleged rift between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

The reports of a rift between the two senior figures of Team India increased considerably after the side's heartbreaking defeat in the semifinal of the 2019 World Cup. Virat Kohli has publically denied the rumours, however.

According to the report on Mid-day, the candidate said that he was asked on how would he handle the alleged fight between Virat and Rohit. The candidate, however, insisted that there was no such fight in the first place.

"I told the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) that there is no such fight and Virat has gone on record to deny this, so I don't know how to answer this question but I would have stepped in immediately and doused it. I wouldn't have allowed it to escalate. I would also involve the BCCI and keep them in the loop because I want a happy and healthy dressing room. If at all there was a rift why couldn't the present coach solve it?" the candidate told Mid-day.

Ravi Shastri has been awarded a second term until the 2021 Twenty20 World Cup. The tenure covers the entirety of the World Test Championship, as well as the Twenty20 World Cup next year.