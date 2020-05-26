Have never faced Jasprit Bumrah, eager to take on that challenge: Pakistan's Shan Masood

Image Source : GETTY Shan Masood and Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan batsman Shan Masood has expressed his eagerness in facing Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, given the bowler's impressive international numbers. Bumrah is presently in the top 10 of the ICC bowling rankings in both Tests and ODIs.

Bumrah has so far played 14 Tests for India picking 68 wickets at 20.30. He also featured in 64 ODIs taking 104 wickets in 24.40. And is among the three Indian bowlers to have taken 50-plus wickets in T20Is.

Speaking in an interview on Cricast on Youtube, the 30-year-old Pakistan batsman said, “I think when we talk about fast-bowlers around the world, I have never played against Bumrah. That is a challenge that I would want to take on.”

On being asked the best bowler he has faced in his career so far, Masood took the names of veteran South African bowler Dale Steyn and Australia's Pat Cummins.

“Talking about the best bowlers that I have played against in recent times, my personal favourite has always been Dale Steyn. Australia’s Pat Cummins is also up there. Looking at the past I would have to name Rabada and Anderson has also taken my wicket many times,” he said.

Massod also praised the Aussie saying that he is the toughest bowler he has faced in his career. “I found Pat Cummins to be the toughest bowler to face. He is the number one Test bowler in the world today. The title itself tells the story about how good he is,” he said.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage