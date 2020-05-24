Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Harbhajan Singh recalls 17-ball 37 cameo vs South Africa in 2005, Yuvraj Singh comes up with hilarious reply

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Saturday came up with a cheeky reply for a post shared by his former teammate Harbhajan Singh on Instagram. Harbhajan shared the video of his impressive cameo during one of India's matches against South Africa in 2005 where the team had lost.

Harbhajan fired a 17-ball 37 in the final overs of the innings, laced with four boundaries and two sixes to help India post a fighting total.

Yuvraj too was part of the match and he scored 103 off 122 balls with 10 boundaries and three sixes after a top-order collapse. Yuvraj was eventually run out.

Harbhajan captioned the post: Cameo Hanji janab @yuvisofficial kithe 2 de chakkar k dhodi jaa rahe ho..kiski galti thi ? ???? u were batting on 100 not me paaaaaji...well played anyways.

Yuvraj replied to the post saying, "Paji, Magro Jaake!!! It was my call and my bad. I thought I will give you the strike since you smashing it."

In response to India's target, South Africa won by five wickets riding on a 67 from Jacques Kallis and 46 from Ashwell Prince. The pair had together put a 91-run stand after captain Graeme Smith's 48 off 36.

