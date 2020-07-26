Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Pure mohalle ka lga diya kya? Harbhajan Singh miffed over his hefty electricity bill

On Sunday, Harbhajan Singh took to social media to share the electricity bill of his residence in Mumbai. Harbhajan, who is very vocal about his view on social media, was seen miffed over his hefty electricity bill of Rs. 33900.

Harbhajan posted the details of the bills in his witty style as he wrote: "Itna Bill pure mohalle ka lga diya kya ?? @Adani_Elec_Mum ALERT: Your Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited Bill for 152857575 of Rs. 33900.00 is due on 17-Aug-2020. To pay, login to Net/Mobile Banking>BillPay normal Bill se 7 time jyada ??? Wah."

Earlier, several Bollywood celebrities have also complained about the spike in their electricity bill.

Harbhajan recently turned 40 and is all set to represent Chennai Super Kings in the 13th edition of Indian Premier League, which is expected to take place in UAE from Septemeber.

Harbhajan Singh kicked-off the banter surrounding the IPL among the players, hours after league's chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed the dates for the 13th edition of the tournament.

Taking to Twitter, Harbhajan pulled India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli's leg over a post. In a sponsored post, Virat could be seen wearing yellow jacket, as he holds a yellow shoe.

Harbhajan cheekily wrote, "Looks like Specially made for @ChennaiIPL #yellowlove #IPL13."

The rivalry between CSK and RCB has been intense on the field and usually involves a heavy build-up leading to the match. However, while the Dhoni-led Chennai franchise has lifted three IPL titles, RCB are yet to open their account in terms of trophies.

