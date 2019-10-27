Happy Diwali: Ravi Shastri, Steve Smith lead wishes for the Festival of Lights

Image Source : TWITTER: @ICC Happy Diwali: Shastri, Smith lead wishes for the Festival of Lights

Team India coach Ravi Shastri and former India batsman VVS Laxman led wishes among the cricket fraternity on the auspicious occasion of Diwali on Sunday.

Also called the 'Festival of Lights' -- Diwali is known for its grandeur and the coming together of family and friends as the holiday season kicks off in India.

Taking to Twitter, Shastri wished everyone on the occasion and encouraged people to try and bring happiness in the lives of those who are less fortunate and need.

"Wish you and your loved ones a very happy and prosperous #Diwali. Let us try to bring happiness in the lives of those who are less fortunate and needy," Shastri tweeted.

Laxman also took to social media to wish his followers a happy and prosperous Diwali.

"May the auspicious festival of lights, beautifully illuminate every aspect of your life and may you be blessed with love, happiness and Joy," Laxman tweeted.

Former Australia captain Steve Smith was among others, who took to social media to express their love as well.





