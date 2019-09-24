Gautam Gambhir relives India's 2007 Twenty20 World Cup triumph

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Gautam Gambhir, who was the hero of the final of the 2007 Twenty20 World Cup, took to Twitter to remember India's dramatic victory on this day 11 years ago.

12 years have passed since the evening of September 24, 2007, when India became the first-ever World Champions in the shortest format of the game.

Against all odds, the young Indian team made its way into the last-four riding on most famous wins over the likes of South Africa and England, and then secured an incredible victory against the mighty Australians in the semifinal.

Electing to bat, Gautam Gambhir, who had been one of India's top performers in the tournament, scored 75 runs as Dhoni's side were limited to 157-5 in their stipulated quota of 20 overs.

However, India bowled superbly to secure a 5-run win, and Sreesanth's catch to dismiss Misbah-ul-Haq for the final wicket has since become one of the most memorable moments in the nation's sporting history.

11 years down the line, Gambhir took to Twitter to relive the fond memories of India's triumph in the World Cup. The former left-handed batsman wrote, "The rush of fulfilling the dreams of a billion people and being crowned World Champions."

The rush of fulfilling the dreams of a billion people and being crowned World Champions 🏆 pic.twitter.com/gYPwHfaOP0 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 24, 2019

Gambhir also played an important role in another World Cup final four years later, as he scored 97 and helped smoothen the early blows alongside Virat Kohli and captain MS Dhoni to lead India to its second fifty-over World Cup triumph.

India's win in the 2007 Twenty20 World Cup remains their only world title in the shortest format, but the side will aim to add to the tally in the 2020 edition, which will take place in Australia.