Former India Test opener Chetan Chauhan tests coronavirus positive, hospitalised in Lucknow

Former India Test opener Chetan Chauhan on Saturday tested positive for coronavirus and has been hospitalised in Lucknow.

The former cricketer, a veteran of 40 Tests, is mostly remembered for accompanying ex-captain Sunil Gavaskar at the start of each innings around the 70s. The pair have 10 century partnerships and is one of the successful opening pairs in Indian Test cricket.

Chauhan was also the first Test player to have amassed 2000 runs without scoring a century.

He presently serves as a minister in Yogi Adityanath’s cabinet in Uttar Pradesh.

According to reports, he has been admitted at the Sanjay Gandhi PGI hospital.

