Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former England cricketer Rob Key recovering from 'mini-stroke'

Former England cricketer Rob Key has been making a steady recovery after suffering a mini-stroke, he announced through his social media handle.

The cricketer-turned-commentator took to Instagram to make this revelation and his post read: "Long weekend. Turns out I have had a mini stroke. Thanks to everyone at the Kent and Canterbury hospital. Now got to eat food with no flavour and take pills."

Key played 15 Tests for England and scored 775 runs at an average of 31. During the course of his international career, he scored three fifties and one century, which was a double ton against West Indies in 2004.

Key retired as a first-class great as he scored 19,419 runs in England's domestic circuit. He had 76 fifties and 54 centuries to his name when he called time on his illustrious career.

After walking into the sunset, Key became a pundit and can be seen doing cricket commentary for one of the biggest media houses in England.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage