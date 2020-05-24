Image Source : INSTAGRAM: @PETERSIDDLE403 Former Australia pacer Peter Siddle training for Olympic Distance Triathlon

Former Australian fast bowler Peter Siddle has begun training for the Olympic Distance Triathlon on the Elwood Brach in Melbourne amid the lockdown.

Triathlon is a race comprising three different races - swimming (1.5km), cycling (40km) and running (10km). The Aussie had even shared an Instagram post of his practice session.

"Rapt to have completed my first Olympic Distance Triathlon on the weekend. A covid hobby has now definitely turned into an addiction! Thanks to these legend of training partners," Siddle posted.

Siddle, who had announced his retirement from international cricket last December, played 67 Tests, 20 ODIs and two T20Is for Australia. During his 11-year-long career, Siddle took 221 Test wickets, 17 in ODIs and three in T20Is. Overall, he is the 11th highest wicket-taker from Australia in Tests with his best performance coming in the Gabba Test in 2010 on his birthday.

He last played for Australia in the Ashes series in 2019 in England, the team that successfully retained the urn.

Siddle had made his debut in 2008 and bagged the wicket of Sachin Tendulkar as his maiden dismissal.

Despite his recent hobby and desite to be part of the Olympic triathlon, Siddle is a part of the Victoria state club and Adelaide Strikers in Big Bash League.

