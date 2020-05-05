First session after lockdown be like: Virat Kohli shares throwback photo, pokes fun at Cheteshwar Pujara

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AP Virat Kohli shares throwback picture

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday shared a throwback picture on his social media account while poking fun at teammate Cheteshwar Pujara.

Sharing the picture of one of his sensational catches at slip on Instagram, Kohli, teasing Pujara, said that he hopes that he would go for the ball.

"First session after lockdown be like @cheteshwar_pujara I hope you will go for the ball pujji," he captioned the picture.

Pujara immediately replied saying, "Yes captain, and I shall catch it with both hands @virat.kohli."

Well, the grab that Kohli shared is from a catch he had taken in the second Test against Australia at Perth in 2018. The stunner helped India get rid of Peter Handscomb. Kohli also scored a magnificent 123 off 257 deliveries, but his knock went in vain as India lost by 146 runs. Australia managed to level the series after the Perth Test, but India bounced back at the MCG before the Sydney clash was washed out.

India eventually won their first Test series victory Down Under after 71 years with Kohli becoming the first Asian captain to lead his side to the victory.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage