Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Feels good to represent India as 'keeper with nine fingers': Parthiv Patel

Experienced India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel has revealed he played with nine fingers all throughout his career as he lost his little finger as a six-year-old child.

"My finger came in the door when I was six, and it got cut," Parthiv said while speaking in a new series called Cow Corner Chronicles.

The 35-year-old added that he tapes the little finger to ensure it remains intact when he plays as the cut finger doesn't fit inside his keeping gloves.

Image Source : TWITTER Feels good to represent India as 'keeper with nine fingers': Parthiv Patel

"It is slightly difficult in a way because the last finger doesn't fit in the wicket-keeping gloves. So I tape it down the gloves so that it stays jointed. I don't know how it would've been if I had all the fingers, but when I look back, it feels good to represent India as a wicketkeeper with nine fingers," Parthiv added.

Parthiv has played 25 Tests and 38 ODIs for India and was part of India's playing XI in Johannesburg Test win on the 2017-18 tour to South Africa in his last international appearance.

He was part of India's Test squad during their historic series win in Australia in 2018-19. Parthiv didn't play a single Test in that series.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage