Exclusive | Virat Kohli's hunger for scoring runs has increased over the years: Siddarth Kaul

Indian bowler Siddarth Kaul on Monday revealed what has changed about Indian skipper Virat Kohli since winning the Under-19 ICC Cricket World Cup back in 2008. Kaul, in an interview with India TV on live Instagram, said that in-person nothing has changed about Kohli although he reckons that is a whole different cricketer than what he was back then.

Kaul too was part of the U19 World Cup team that Kohli had led back in 2008. India had won the trophy defeating South Africa by 12 runs by D/L Method in Malaysia.

A few months after the victory, Kohli was earned his maiden India call-up and made his international debut in the ODI format in the series against Sri Lanka in Dambulla. Since then, Kohli has grown to become an indispensable part of the Indian cricket team, having been part of the 2011 World Cup team and the 2013 Champions Trophy side.

"Nothing has changed in him as a person. With time, his hunger is increasing. Not only this, his passion for playing for the country is also increasing day by day. This particular change has come in him," Kaul said.

With coronavirus halting all sports events across the world, athletes are bound to stay inside their houses. But Kaul revealed that to maintain his bowling performance, he has picked up a few drills from former Indian cricketer Ashish Nehra and have been doing them during the lockdown period.

“To maintain the rhythm in bowling, Ashish Nehra Bhaiya had told some drills which I am following. In which I do 40 to 50 minutes of cycling in particular. After that I sprint 10 to 20 meters. So that I can stay fit and maintain my rhythm," he said.

