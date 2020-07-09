Image Source : GETTY IMAGES England vs West Indies: Jason Holder bowls his best to take six-wicket haul in Southampton

West Indies skipper Jason Holder picked six-wicket haul in the first Test match against England in Southampton. The lanky all-rounder dismantled English middle-order to register his best figures in an innings of Test cricket. Middle-order batsman Zak Crawley became the first victim of Holder's wrath at Ageas Bowl. Crawley was adjudged LBW for 10 while he scalped Ollie Pope next after he edged the ball into the hands of the wicket-keeper for 12.

England stand-in captain Ben Stokes also lose the first battle to Holder as he managed to score 43 before edging the ball to Dowrich. Jos Buttler follow his captain's footsteps and edged the ball to wicketkeeper Dowrich.

Lower-order player Jofra Archer and Mark Wood to register his second six-wicket hall in Test cricket. The lanky-allrounder ended the innings with his best figures 6/42.

Holder's effort helped West Indies to restrict host Englan on just 204 in the first innings of the opening Test. Captain Stokes was the top-scorer for England - 43 while his deputy Buttler managed 35. Dominic Bess showed some grit in the end against the fiery Windies bowling and was unbeaten at 31 at the end of first innings.

Earlier, Rory Burns and Joe Denly began the proceedings for the hosts after just 17.4 overs were bowled on the opening day due to rain wherein Gabriel had picked one wicket for the visitors.

Denly was the first to depart as he became Gabriel's second scalp of the innings, being comprehensively bowled for 18.

Three runs later, Burns was trapped LBW by Gabriel, who seemed to be enjoying bowling in the overcast conditions, despite the pitch considered to be batsmen friendly.

