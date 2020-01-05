2nd Test: James Anderson becomes England's leading five-wicket haul taker

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES England pacer James Anderson

England pacer James Anderson on Sunday went up the charts in most-five wicket hauls following his 5 for 40 in the first innings of the second Test between England and South Africa at the Newlands stadium in Cape Town. The figure also made him the Englands's leading five-wicket haul taker.

With his 5 for 40, Anderson bagged his 28th career five-wicket haul in Test cricket and subsequently went past India's Ravichandran Ashwin and England great Ian Botham to move into the seventh spot on the all-time list for five-fors. The 37-year-old also became England's best on the list and now stands another five-wicket haul from Australia's Glenn McGrath (28).

Meanwhile, teammate Ben Stokes took all five catches at second slip to equal the world record of most catches by a fielder in an innings while also becoming the first English player to achieve the feat.

Talking about the game, South Africa were bowled out for 223 as they finished 46 runs ahead of England's first-innings total. England bowlers needed just fours overs to end the hosts' struggle at the creas on day 3. England had made 269 runs in the first innings.

South Africa won the first Test to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series, but England stand a chance to pull off the equaliser in Cape Town.