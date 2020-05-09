Image Source : GETTY IMAGES ECB brings back memories of Rashid foxing Kohli and Rahul with dream deliveries during 2018 tour

Adil Rashid is one of the mast talented leg-spinners in world cricket at the moment. With his variations, Rashid has made many batsmen his bunnies in international cricket. Recently England Cricket's Twitter posted two videos of Rashid dismissing Virat Kohli and KL Rahul in extraordinary fashion during 2018 tour.

In the third match of the ODI series decider, Rashid clean bowled Kohli with an outstanding delivery which pitched outside leg stump and hit the top of off-stump.

Taking to Twitter, England Cricket on their official handle wrote: "The best ball you've ever faced @imVkohli?"

They went ahead and posted another video from the same tour, but this time from the last match of the Test series when Rashid castled KL Rahul with a dream ball. Rahul was dismissed on 149 and the ball was considered as one of the best deliveries by Rashid. England Cricket wrote: "Rash's favourite wicket in an England shirt."

Rash's favourite wicket in an England shirt 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Pu96JdNvq2 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) May 9, 2020

England won the Test series by 4-1, ODI by 2-1, while the visitors clinched the T20I series by 2-1 on that tour.

Meanwhile, England Cricket board is going through a rough patch with Colin Graves has decided to step down from his position as the ECB chairman on August 31 following the postponement of The Hundred tournament to next year.

Graves, who was appointed as chairman in May 2015, will be replaced by Ian Watmore after being ratified in the AGM at the end of the month. Graves is expected to take over as ICC's next chairman, replacing Shashank Manohar.

