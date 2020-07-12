Doubt you'll find anyone who didn't get along with MS Dhoni, says Graeme Smith

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES MS Dhoni

Former South Africa captain and current Director of Cricket South Africa Graeme Smith has said it is hard to find anyone in world cricket that didn't get along with veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni.

"I seriously doubt that you probably find anyone in world cricket that didn't get on with MS. He went about his business. He was calm, he was collected," Smith said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

Former India captains Dhoni and Sourav Ganguly celebrated their birthdays earlier this week. Smith also spoke about BCCI President Ganguly.

"And again, like Sanga(kkara), was to spend a fair amount of time with Dada – in administration, we are having a number of conversations over the telephone. He's always calm, approachable, always interested in a good conversation, so a lot of respect for both men."

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara also had good words to say about Dhoni and Ganguly.

"He (Dhoni) did come home in Colombo for a meal with Yuvraj (Singh) one night. We had a great chat. He was very approachable as a person," said Sangakkara.

"I did get to know Dada quite well over the years. I really enjoyed speaking to Dada on everything, Test cricket...playing cricket, captaincy...I think Dada I got to know a lot more intimately," the former Sri Lanka captain added.

