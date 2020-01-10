Siddhesh Veer to replace Divyansh Joshi in India's U-19 WC squad

Image Source : TWITTER Divyansh Joshi ruled out of U19 World Cup squad

India U19 all-rounder Divyansh Joshi has been ruled out of the upcoming World Cup and has been replaced by Maharashtra's Siddhesh Veer, the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced on Friday.

The BCCI stated that Joshi dislocated his right shoulder while fielding during India U19's first match of the bilateral one-day series against hosts South Africa.

"The All-India Junior Selection Committee has named Siddhesh Veer from Maharashtra Cricket Association as Divyansh's replacement," said the BCCI.

The 2020 ICC U19 World Cup begins on January 17.

India U19 squad for World Cup: Yashasvi Jaiswal (MCA), Tilak Varma (Hyderabad CA), Divyaansh Saxena (MCA), Priyam Garg (Captain) (UPCA), Dhruv Chand Jurel (vice-captain & wicket-keeper) (UPCA), Shashwat Rawat (Baroda CA), Siddhesh Veer (MAHCA) Shubhang Hegde (KSCA), Ravi Bishnoi (RCA), Akash Singh (RCA), Kartik Tyagi (UPCA), Atharva Ankolekar (MCA), Kumar Kushagra (wicket-keeper) (JSCA), Sushant Mishra (JSCA), Vidyadhar Patil (KSCA)