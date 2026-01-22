Sanjeev Khirwar, IAS officer linked to Delhi stadium dog-walking row, appointed new MCD Commissioner The appointment was notified through an official order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and communicated to the office of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

Sanjeev Khirwar, a 1994-batch IAS officer, has returned to the national capital as the new commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), three years after he was transferred out of Delhi following a dog-walking row. As part of the administrative reshuffle, the current MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar, a 1992-batch IAS officer, has been transferred from Delhi to Jammu and Kashmir.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday appointed a 1994-batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer, Sanjeev Khirwar, as the commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, an official order said. The appointment was notified through an official order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and communicated to the office of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

He now assumes charge at a crucial juncture, with the civic body preparing to present its budget before the Municipal Corporation House later this month while also grappling with significant administrative and financial challenges.

As Commissioner, Khirwar will play a key role in overseeing the corporation’s day-to-day operations, implementing policy decisions, and coordinating with various departments to ensure smooth civic administration.

What was Sanjeev Khirwar's dog walk controversy?

Khirwar, an Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre IAS officer, was transferred from Delhi to Ladakh in May 2022 while his wife has been transferred to Arunachal Pradesh following a public controversy. He had allegedly ordered the Delhi government-run Thyagraj Stadium complex to be cleared and shut early in the evening for athletes so that he could walk his dog, triggering widespread criticism.

Khirwar came into controversy after a news report in which athletes and coaches training at Thyagraj Stadium in Delhi alleged that they were asked to wrap up training earlier than usual, by 7 pm, as the IAS officer had to walk his dog there.

As a photo and a video about the IAS officer and his wife walking with a dog went viral, the MHA took action against them following a report from Delhi's Chief Secretary.

A 1994-batch IAS officer, Khirwar, was posted in Delhi as the Principal Secretary (Revenue) and the Divisional Commissioner. District Magistrates and Sub-Divisional Magistrates report to the Divisional Commissioner. He also held the additional charge of the Environment Secretary in the Delhi government.

Khirwar served as the Private Secretary to the Women and Child Development Minister Krishna Tirath between 2009 and 2014. He was then posted in the Commerce ministry and was transferred to Delhi in 2018 as the Secretary of Health and Family Welfare. Over the past few years, he has been posted in the environment, general administration, and revenue departments.

