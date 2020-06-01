Dinesh Karthik turns 35; Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma lead birthday wishes

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India's wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik celebrates his 35th birthday on Monday.

India's wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik on Monday celebrates his 35th birthday. Karthik, who has played 26 Tests, 95 ODIs and 32 T20Is for India, last appeared for the side in the 2019 World Cup.

Famously known for his exploits in the final of the Nidahas Trophy in 2018 where his incredible hitting led India to an unlikely victory over Bangladesh, Karthik had been one of the mainstays in the Indian limited-overs side until the last year's World Cup. He is currently the captain of Indian Premier League side Kolkata Knight Riders.

As Karthik turns 35, the cricket fraternity is taking to social media to wish him on his birthday.

"Many happy returns of the day @DineshKarthik. May this year bring you loads of happiness and success," Kohli said in a tweet from his official Twitter handle.

His deputy in limited-overs Rohit Sharma posted a photo with Karthik from an Indian Premier League game where he leads Mumbai Indians and said: "Happy birthday DK baba. Thanks for the last ball six," said Rohit in an Instagram post.

"Happy Birthday Dino. Hope you have a great one with the fam. Cheers and god bless," star India batsman K.L. Rahul.

"I hope you're not blowing batteries instead of candles on your birthday Mr. Energiser. happy birthday bud @DineshKarthik. god bless! Hope you & Dipika are doing well in these tough times," wrote Yuvraj on Twitter. (ALSO READ: Steve Smith comes in support of bowlers after ICC's no-saliva rule)

"Happy Birthday @DineshKarthik bhai. Have a lovely day. Wishing you good health and happiness," said Kuldeep Yadav on Twitter, sharing a photo of a KKR game with ‘DK' as he is popularly known, along with the post.

"Here's wishing @DineshKarthik a very happy birthday," BCCI said in a tweet.

"D (calm) and K (omposed) leader of the pack turns a year younger! #HappyBirthday @DineshKarthik - Let the wishes pour in!" KKR tweeted.

