Definitely exhibition game: RCB share Yuzvendra Chahal's batting numbers, Virat Kohli trolls teammate

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli with Yuzvendra Chahal during New Zealand series

Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday shared Yuzvendra Chahal's unknown batting numbers that he had achieved back in his U19 days, but the leg-spinner got hilariously trolled by Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Sharing a picture of Chahal batting, RCB wrote: "DID YOU KNOW: @yuzi_chahal23 scored 135 and 46 in the first & second innings respectively vs Himachal Pradesh U19s in the 2008/09 Cooch Behar Trophy in Bengaluru! He scored a total of 281 runs in the tournament! Fancy playing up the order, Yuzi?"

This definitely came as a surprise even to his fans given that he has so far managed just 49 runs in 52 ODIs for India while scoring five runs in 42 T20Is.

Within moments, Kohli replied to the post saying, "Definitely exhibition game".

Earlier last week, Chahal had jokingly urged Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma to help him suggest his name for the opening position in the batting lineup saying that the Indian skipper might listen to his suggestion.

"Next time bhabhi please say chahal ok opening Kara na chahal ko I wish aapki sun le," he commented on one of Anushka Sharma's post.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage