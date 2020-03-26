'He sets the tone for Indian team': Dean Jones heaps praise on Indian batsman

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former Australian cricketer Dean Jones, in a Q&A session on Twitter, heaped praise on an Indian batsman.

Jones said these words for opener Rohit Sharma, who was out with injury during the recently-concluded ODI and Test series against New Zealand.

In the Q&A session, a fan asked, "One word for Rohit Sharma?"

Jones replied, "Hitman sets the tone for this Indian team. Amazing cricketer."

Rohit's absence in the opening order cost India dearly in the ODIs against New Zealand, as the side suffered a whitewash series loss to the Kiwis. India also lost the Test series 2-0.

The opener, who is also the current vice-captain in the limited-overs format, remained absent for the three-match ODI series against South Africa. The series, however, was called-off due to the deadly outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

Rohit was set to make a comeback with the Indian Premier League (IPL), but the tournament, too, was suspended following the outbreak.

Earlier, another former Aussie cricketer, Brad Hogg named Rohit Sharma when asked to name a cricketer who can breach the 200-run mark in T20Is. ""Rohit Sharma at presently is the only player I think capable of it. Good strike rate, all timing, and plays cricketing shots finding six options all around the ground," wrote Hogg.