'David we need to have a word': Chris Lynn funnily trolls David Warner over his dancing video

Australia cricketers David Warner and Chris Lynn engaged in a hilarious banter on social media platform Instagram after the southpaw uploaded a video of himself dancing to a popular pop song.

Warner's wife Candice can also be seen in the background dancing as the duo looked to entertain themselves in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Warner's post read: "Two battler tik tik parents #help us lol @candywarner1."

To this hilarious dancing video, Lynn replied: "David we need to have a word."

Warner took note of the comment from Lynn and wrote: "I am 33 and have no idea what is happening. Can you help me please."

Earlier, on Saturday, Warner shared a TikTok video in which he was seen dancing with his daughter to a popular Bollywood track.

The Australian batsman, who this week joined the social media platform, shared a video where he was seen shaking his legs along with his daughter -- who was wearing an Indian attire -- to the song 'Sheila Ki Jawani'.

In normal circumstances, Warner would have been currently involved with the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), however, the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) now stands suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic which has claimed more than 1.6 lakh lives across the world.

