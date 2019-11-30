335 not out: David Warner goes past Bradman, Mark Taylor in record-breaking innings

Image Source : AP David Warner remained unbeaten on 335 on the second day of the Day-Night Test against Pakistan at the Adelaide Oval.

David Warner wrote history on the second day of the Day-Night Test match between Australia and Pakistan, as he went past former Australian greats Sir Don Bradman (334) and Mark Taylor (334*) in a marathon 335-run-innings. Warner became the first player to score a triple-century at the Adelaide Oval, thus registering his name in the history books.

The Australian left-handed batsman had been struggling with form throughout the Ashes series in England, but made a splendid comeback in the home season against Pakistan. He scored a century in the first Test to aid Australia to an innings victory to announce his comeback in grand fashion.

In the second Test, Warner, alongside Marnus Labuschagne, broke the record for the highest partnership in a day-night Test, which was set by Alastair Cook and Joe Root of England. The duo added 361 runs for the second wicket.

The 33-year-old batsman, however, remained undeterred after Labuschagne's dismissal and forged another important partnership alongside Steve Smith. During the partnership, he also breached his highest score in Test matches.

Warner became the first player to reach the 300-run-mark at the Adelaide Oval, going past Sir Don Bradman, who scored 299* against South Africa at the venue in 1932. He is the seventh Australian batsman to score a triple hundred, and second Aussie to reach the 300-run-mark against Pakistan.

Cricket's most famous scoreboard sees 300 for the first time! 🙌#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/NuT9dZRJzF — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 30, 2019

It seemed as if the southpaw would go on to breach the 400-run-mark and break Brian Lara's long-standing record of most runs in a single innings, but Tim Paine decided to declare the Aussie innings as soon as Warner went past Taylor's record (334*).

Here's the list of highest scores in a single Test innings:

Brian Lara (West Indies) - 400* vs England, 2004

Mathew Hayden (Australia) - 380 vs Zimbabwe, 2003

Brian Lara (West Indies) - 375 vs England, 1994

Mahela Jayawerdene (Sri Lanka) - 374 vs South Africa, 2006

Gary Sobers (West Indies) - 365* vs Pakistan, 1958

Leonard Hutton (England) - 364 vs Australia, 1938

Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) - 340 vs India, 1997

Hanif Mohammad (Pakistan) - 337 vs West Indies, 1958

Wally Hammond (England) - 336* vs New Zealand, 1933

DAVID WARNER (Australia) - 335* vs Pakistan, 2019