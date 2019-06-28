CWC 2019: Swarm of bees cause brief interruption during Sri Lanka-South Africa match

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Players lie face down after a swarm of bees interrupted the match

The World Cup match between Sri Lanka and South Africa on Friday was halted for a brief period after a swarm of bees invaded the centre of the ground.

Players and on-field umpires were forced to hit the ground to save themselves after a swarm of bees entered the field, but luckily none was stung by the insects.

The interruption occurred for about a minute in the 48th over of Sri Lanka's innings.

Incidentally, it is not the first occasion when bees played spoilsport during a match between the same two sides.

Coincidently, in 2017, the bees had halted the match at Wanderers Stadium when South Africa hosted Sri Lanka in Johannesburg.