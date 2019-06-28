Friday, June 28, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. CWC 2019: Swarm of bees cause brief interruption during Sri Lanka-South Africa match

CWC 2019: Swarm of bees cause brief interruption during Sri Lanka-South Africa match

Players and on-field umpires were forced to hit the ground to save themselves after a swarm of bees entered the field, but luckily none was stung by the insects. 

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: June 28, 2019 21:14 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Players lie face down after a swarm of bees interrupted the match

The World Cup match between Sri Lanka and South Africa on Friday was halted for a brief period after a swarm of bees invaded the centre of the ground.

Players and on-field umpires were forced to hit the ground to save themselves after a swarm of bees entered the field, but luckily none was stung by the insects. 

The interruption occurred for about a minute in the 48th over of Sri Lanka's innings.

Incidentally, it is not the first occasion when bees played spoilsport during a match between the same two sides. 

Coincidently, in 2017, the bees had halted the match at Wanderers Stadium when South Africa hosted Sri Lanka in Johannesburg.

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

  Previous Story2019 World Cup: We have showed we can defend small totals, says Kuldeep Yadav Next Story  